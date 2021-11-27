The GBP/USD exchange rate ended the week in negative territory after a modest rebound on Friday. On renewed fears of Coronavirus, the markets are reassessing BoE and Fed rate hike prospects. The GBP/USD needs to break through 1.3450 to attract more buyers. The weekly forecast for the GBP/USD pair is slightly bullish as the price … Continued

The post GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Bulls Looking at BoE, Capped by Covid Fear appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story