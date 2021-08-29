GBP/USD closes the week in green; still, the risk can pause the rally. Fed signaled a continuation of the bond purchases program despite the hawkish tone. The negative impact of Brexit and Coronavirus may weigh on the pair. Technically, the bears may appear amid the death cross of 20/200 DMA. The GBP/USD weekly forecast shows … Continued

The post GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Bulls May Rest Under 1.38 Ahead of NFP appeared first on Forex Crunch.

