GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Bulls Pressured Under 1.36 amid Geopolitics

The GBP/USD flirts with a monthly high amid rising UK inflation and dovish Fed minutes. A tight UK listing and geopolitical concerns limit cable’s potential upside. Technically, the double top at 1.3641 may keep bulls under pressure. The GBP/USD weekly forecast is mixed as the pair’s upside may be dampened by the risk-off sentiment and … Continued
