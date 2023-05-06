The Fed delivered a 25bps rate hike on Wednesday. US pay and employment growth picked up in April. The services sector in Britain experienced the fastest growth in a year in April. The GBP/USD weekly forecast is bullish as investors expect a rate hike of 25 bps in the upcoming BOE policy meeting. Ups and … Continued
