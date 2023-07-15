GBP/USD had a strong bullish week, with the main catalyst being US inflation. The dollar remained close to its lowest point in 15 months. US consumer prices experienced their slowest growth in over two years. The GBP/USD weekly forecast appears to be positive as there are indications of inflation easing, which should lead to a … Continued

The post GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Buyers Active Amid Eased US Inflation appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story