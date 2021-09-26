GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Buyers Protecting 1.36, Led by Greenback

GBP/USD jumped up and down during the week amid FOMC and BoE but closed near the lows. Both FOMC and BoE follow the same policy but FOMC is few steps ahead. Technically, 1.3600 is the key level to make or break. Market participants await key US data next week that may provide fresh impetus to … Continued
