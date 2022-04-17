GBP/USD gained 0.17% during the previous week. The British pound was pulled down this week by a strong greenback and risk aversion. The broad-based US strength can restrict the bulls from going further. The GBP/USD weekly forecast is neutral as the risk-averse market and rising US Treasury rates helped the dollar outperform its peers at … Continued
The post GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Can the Weekly gains propel bulls? appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Bears in Command amid Firm Dollar - April 17, 2022
- GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Can the Weekly gains propel bulls? - April 17, 2022
- GBP/USD Price Remains Positive Above 1.3050, Firm USD to Cap Gains - April 15, 2022