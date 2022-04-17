GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Can the Weekly gains propel bulls?

GBP/USD gained 0.17% during the previous week. The British pound was pulled down this week by a strong greenback and risk aversion. The broad-based US strength can restrict the bulls from going further. The GBP/USD weekly forecast is neutral as the risk-averse market and rising US Treasury rates helped the dollar outperform its peers at … Continued

