Central banks are heading to a more restrictive policy The FED and the BOE are paving the way to leaving the emergency measures behind Inflation is the main issue for the economic calendar By the end of the week, the GBP recovered some pips to close at 1.38367, thus avoiding its lowest point of the … Continued

The post GBP/USD weekly forecast: Central banks prepare to end emergency measures appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story