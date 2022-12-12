The United States had a small increase in new unemployment benefit claims. In November, US producer prices rose a little more than expected. Markets are awaiting the BoE and Fed meetings. The GBP/USD weekly forecast is flat as investors will likely sit on their hands until inflation data comes out ahead of the central bank … Continued

