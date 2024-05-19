The US CPI report showed a decline in inflation. Employment data from the UK showed a significant drop in jobless claims. Next week, the UK will release its crucial inflation report. The GBP/USD weekly forecast shows more upside potential as easing US inflation increases Fed rate cut expectations, weighing on the dollar. Ups and downs…

The post GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Cooling US Inflation Boosts Pound appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story