Initial jobless claims in the US fell, pointing to a still-tight labor market. The SVB Financial Group will seek Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The banking crisis has clouded monetary policies in the US and the UK. The GBP/USD weekly forecast is slightly bearish as banking sector worries might continue in the coming week, boosting the … Continued
