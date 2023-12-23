Data showed that annual US inflation fell further below 3% in November. Figures on Thursday revealed a worsening UK budget situation. Inflation in the UK was lower than anticipated in November. The dollar is caught in the sway of softer inflation signals and continues its decline, casting a favorable glow on the GBP/USD weekly forecast….

The post GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Dollar Falls as Inflation Eases appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story