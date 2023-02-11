Fed Chair Powell indicated rates might need to rise if the US economy remained robust. More Americans than usual last week filed new claims for unemployment benefits. Investors are concerned about the upcoming US inflation report. The GBP/USD weekly forecast is bearish as the dollar rises amid indications of higher rates for longer and a … Continued

