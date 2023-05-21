Initial jobless claims fell in the US, indicating a still-tight labor market. US retail sales rose but fell short of expectations. The UK jobless rate rose, easing some of the BOE’s inflation worries. The GBP/USD weekly forecast is bearish as reduced Fed rate cut bets could keep lifting the dollar. On the other hand, gloomy … Continued

