A poll revealed a surprisingly strong rebound in business activity in the UK. The Fed’s preferred measure of inflation rose by 0.6% last month. Investors are anticipating the US nonfarm payrolls report next week. The GBP/USD weekly forecast is bearish. The dollar will likely keep strengthening as economic indicators point to a healthy economy despite … Continued

The post GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Dollar to Gain Amid Upbeat Data appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story