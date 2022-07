Boris Johnson’s resignation rekindled hope in GBP/USD investors as the pair went up. A positive US jobs report shows the economy might not be heading for a recession. RSI shows weakness in the bearish move. The weekly GBP/USD forecast is bearish as the UK faces political turmoil, which might weigh on the pound along with … Continued

