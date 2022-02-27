GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Ended in Red at 1.34, a Busy Week Lies Ahead

Amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, GBP/USD bulls succumb to bearish forces. In the middle of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, broader market sentiment will continue to lead the way. Energy, taxes, and NHI contributions are projected to rise in the UK, putting pressure on consumers. After a tough week, the GBP/USD weekly forecast ended red. Amid a geopolitical … Continued

