GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Ends Week Above 1.22, Eying UK Data

GBP/USD pair printed fourth consecutive weekly red candle. The pair ended the week with a rebound above 1.2200. With a decision on Northern Ireland Protocol expected this week, the pair may see more downside. As the London session ended on Friday, the price pulled back and surged over 1.2200, which improved the weekly forecast of … Continued

