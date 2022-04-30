GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Fed and BoE to Decide Pound’s Fate

GBP/USD lost 2.5% last week, plunging to 22-month lows. COVID restrictions in China keep the risk sentiment deteriorating. BoE and Fed’s policy divergence will keep the Sterling under pressure. The GBP/USD weekly forecast remains bearish. The pair fell to its lowest level since July 2020 at 1.2410, as last week’s selling spiral gained momentum. In … Continued

