The dollar rallied amid a drop in rate cut expectations. Markets now predict only two Fed rate cuts this year. Next week, investors will focus on retail sales data from the US and the UK. The GBP/USD weekly forecast is pointing southward, with the Fed expected to hang tight before making any moves to slash…
The post GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Fed’s Delayed Cut Weighs on Pound appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Fed’s Delayed Cut Weighs on Pound - April 13, 2024
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro Tumbles Amid ECB’s Cut in June - April 12, 2024
- USD/JPY Price Spikes Up, Showing Exhaustion Signs - April 12, 2024