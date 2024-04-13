The dollar rallied amid a drop in rate cut expectations. Markets now predict only two Fed rate cuts this year. Next week, investors will focus on retail sales data from the US and the UK. The GBP/USD weekly forecast is pointing southward, with the Fed expected to hang tight before making any moves to slash…

