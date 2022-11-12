Britain’s economy contracted by 0.2% less than anticipated in September. US consumer prices declined in October, fueling hopes for a Fed pivot. Investors are awaiting UK inflation data. The GBP/USD weekly forecast is bullish as BoE policymakers call for strong action against rising inflation despite the economic downturn. –Are you interested in learning more about … Continued

