The pound’s rough week ended with some recovery. The UK Government’s controversial plan back-fired big time. The September employment data from the US, and political developments in the UK, will weigh in on Cable. The GBP/USD weekly forecast is tilted towards bearish, as market reaction to UK’s Government fiscal plan will keep weighing in. –Are … Continued

The post GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Nervous Days as Markets Eying US Data appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story