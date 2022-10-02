GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Nervous Days as Markets Eying US Data

The pound’s rough week ended with some recovery. The UK Government’s controversial plan back-fired big time. The September employment data from the US, and political developments in the UK, will weigh in on Cable. The GBP/USD weekly forecast is tilted towards bearish, as market reaction to UK’s Government fiscal plan will keep weighing in. –Are … Continued
