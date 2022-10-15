The pound closed the week higher despite fiscal and monetary policy challenges. Kwasi Kwarteng resigned from office at Liz Truss’s request. Investors are awaiting Uk inflation data for clues on the next BoE rate hike. The GBP/USD weekly forecast is bearish as fiscal and monetary policy conflict continues. Moreover, Kwarteng’s resignation ignites political woes. -Are … Continued

