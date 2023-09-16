The UK released GDP data that was much lower than expected. The US CPI and PPI figures beat forecasts. The Bank of England is set to raise its main rate by 25 basis points next week. The GBP/USD weekly forecast is bearish as upbeat data from the US could mean higher rates for longer and…

