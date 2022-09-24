GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Sterling Set to Fall Further amid Recession

Higher interest rates in the US are boosting the dollar. The UK might be in a technical recession as the economy continues shrinking. The pound’s collapse might continue as recession fears grow. The GBP/USD weekly forecast is bearish as the pair will likely continue falling, with the UK economy expected to shrink further. -Are you … Continued

