Fed policymakers agreed that inflation was under control. US job openings and initial jobless claims fell. Private employment and nonfarm payrolls rose, strengthening the dollar. The GBP/USD weekly forecast is slightly bearish as the robust US labor market’s strength means a potential delay in the Fed’s rate-cut plans. Consequently, it challenges the earlier March anticipation….

