The Bank of England might not implement another significant rate hike next week. Investors remain confident in a stronger pound. The Bank of England will likely boost rates by a quarter-point to 5.25%. The GBP/USD weekly forecast is slightly bearish as investors have lowered expectations for a significant BOE rate hike. Ups and downs of … Continued

