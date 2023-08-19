Traders raised their bets on higher Bank of England interest rates. Most Fed policymakers still prioritize the fight against inflation. Volatility could arise from a speech by Fed Chair Powell at the Jackson Hole Symposium. The GBP/USD weekly forecast is slightly bullish as investors raise bets on BOE rate hikes amid upbeat UK economic data. … Continued

