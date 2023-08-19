Traders raised their bets on higher Bank of England interest rates. Most Fed policymakers still prioritize the fight against inflation. Volatility could arise from a speech by Fed Chair Powell at the Jackson Hole Symposium. The GBP/USD weekly forecast is slightly bullish as investors raise bets on BOE rate hikes amid upbeat UK economic data. … Continued
The post GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Upbeat Data Points to Further Hikes appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Upbeat Data Points to Further Hikes - August 19, 2023
- USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Yen Pauses on Intervention Fears - August 19, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Retains Bearishness Below 1.09 Post EU Data - August 18, 2023