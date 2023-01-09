In December, the US unemployment rate returned to a pre-pandemic low of 3.5%. There was some weakness in the US labor market as wage growth slowed. Investors will pay attention to US inflation data next. The GBP/USD weekly forecast is bearish as the US labor market remains resilient, allowing the Fed to keep hiking interest … Continued
The post GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: US Jobs Returns to Pre-Covid Level appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: US Labor Market Remains Resilient - January 9, 2023
- GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: US Jobs Returns to Pre-Covid Level - January 9, 2023
- EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Upbeat US NFP to Cap gains - January 9, 2023