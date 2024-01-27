Traders pushed back bets for rate cuts in the UK and the US. US GDP figures came in higher than expected, indicating strong economic performance. Market participants expect the BoE to maintain rates next week. The GBP/USD weekly forecast is neutral as the resilience of both the US and UK economies creates a level playing…

