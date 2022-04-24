GBP/USD closed below 1.2900 for the week, with large weekly losses. Powell’s comments emphasize the Fed’s policy imbalance with Bailey. As long as the technical setup favors the bears, the downside slope remains intact. The GBP/USD weekly forecast remains strongly bearish as the pair saw a big dip towards the 1.2800 area while the Fed-BoE … Continued
The post GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Way to More Fall amid Fed-BoE Divergence appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Looking to Breakout 0.70 as Fed Gears up - April 24, 2022
- GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Way to More Fall amid Fed-BoE Divergence - April 24, 2022
- EUR/USD Price Pares ECB-Led Gains as Powell Gears up with Hawks - April 22, 2022