GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Weak Bulls May Lead to 1.38, Eying UK GDP

GBP/USD gains after dismal NFP but closed the week with slight retracement. Brexit and COVID-19 may weigh on the Pound. Technically, the pair may see a retracement towards the 1.3800 level. The GBP/USD weekly forecast is mildly bullish. However, the bid tone dented as the pared lost some gains on the close. The pound sterling … Continued

