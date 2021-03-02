GBP/USD has been on the back foot as the dollar strengthens alongside rising yields and bubble concerns. Potential new taxes in the UK budget are set to cap any recovery. Tuesday’s four-hour chart is pointing to further losses for the currency pair. Turnaround Tuesday – the relief rally on Monday has proven short-lived as the […] The post GBP/USD: Why bears set to remain in control for at least one more day appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story