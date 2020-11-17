GBP/USD has been edging up as another coronavirus vaccine candidate reports success. If speculation of a Brexit breakthrough gains ground, sterling could shine. Tuesday’s four-hour chart is painting a bullish picture. “A possible landing zone” for a Brexit deal may spark a take off for the pound. According to The Sun, Chief UK Brexit Negotiator […] The post GBP/USD: Will Brexit optimism spark a rally? Sterling is well-positioned to rise appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- GBP/USD: Will Brexit optimism spark a rally? Sterling is well-positioned to rise - November 17, 2020
- Why the euro can rise in the uptrend channel, shrugging off covid conerns - November 17, 2020
- USD/JPY: Unhedged Flows To Continue Providing USD/JPY With Support At Lower Levels – MUFG - November 17, 2020