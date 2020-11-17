GBP/USD has been edging up as another coronavirus vaccine candidate reports success. If speculation of a Brexit breakthrough gains ground, sterling could shine. Tuesday’s four-hour chart is painting a bullish picture. “A possible landing zone” for a Brexit deal may spark a take off for the pound. According to The Sun, Chief UK Brexit Negotiator […] The post GBP/USD: Will Brexit optimism spark a rally? Sterling is well-positioned to rise appeared first on Forex Crunch.

