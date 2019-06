GBP/USD has been dropping after Boris Johnson committed to leaving the EU by October 31st, “do or die.” What do the charts say about the next moves? The Technical Confluences Indicator shows that cable enjoys support at 1.2667 where we see the convergence of the previous hourly low, the Bollinger Band 15min-Lower, and the BB 1d-Middle. Further support awaits at 1.2602 where […] The post GBP/USD will find it hard to recover above 1.2700 appeared first on Forex Crunch.

