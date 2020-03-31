The British economy is grappling with CORVID-19 and Brexit. What is the near-term outlook for EUR/GBP? Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata: Nordea Research discusses GBP outlook and now expects EUR/GBP to rally through 0.95 over the coming 3 months. “Turning to the Sterling, we think there are especially three factors why it has been […] The post GBP: Vulnerable To Further Setback; 3 Reasons For Targeting EUR/GBP At 0.95 In 3 Months – Nordea appeared first on Forex Crunch.

