The pound has been able to recover from the lows despite downbeat data and rising chances of a rate cut. What’s next? Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata: Citi highlights the importance of the UK PMI reports on Jan-24 for the BoE policy decision on Jan-30. “In BoE Governor Carney’s speech last week, he explicitly […] The post GBP: What Would Make The BoE Cut Rates? (PMIs Reports On Jan-24) – Citi appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story