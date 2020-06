Investors are keeping a close eye on the EU summit and the BoE policy meeting, both of which take place later this week. What is the outlook for GBP for this week? Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata: Credit Agricole CIB Research discusses GBP outlook this week, and maintains a bearish bias expressing that via […] The post GBP: ‘When The Storm Hits’; Staying Short GBP/USD – Credit Agricole appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story