Hello traders, On the weekly chart of GBPAUD we see price declining sharply from 2.08 high, after a very long but choppy upward movement that was in play for almost 4 years, labelled as a corrective wave B. We see price now declining and breaking below the lower corrective channel line, which is evidence that […] The post GBPAUD on A Bearish Train – Elliott wave analysis appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story