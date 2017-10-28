GBP/USD struggled once again due to hardships in Brexit negotiations but enjoyed an upbeat GDP figure. What’s next? The Bank of England’s Super Thursday is clearly the big event of the week, but also the PMIs could shake the pound. Here are the key events and an updated technical analysis for GBP/USD. The British economy grew […] The post GBP/USD Forecast Oct. 30 – Nov. 3 2017 appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story