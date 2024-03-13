GE Healthcare Technologies Inc. has revealed the pricing of its secondary underwritten public offering. They plan to offer 14 million shares of common stock, apparently upsizing from their initial intention to offer 13 million shares.Despite this announcement, GE Healthcare clarified that it is not selling any of its own common stock shares. Consequently, it will not profit from the sales of these GEHC shares in this specific offering or from any debt-for-equity exchanges.The stockholder participating in the offering has given the underwriter the privilege to purchase additional shares of GE Healthcare common stock. The agreement states a settlement date on or before March 28, 2024.It’s noteworthy that Morgan Stanley is the executive responsible for managing the entire offering process. This offering is set to conclude on March 15, 2024.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com