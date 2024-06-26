Shares of Gelion plc (GELN.L) surged nearly 24% in morning trading in London following the announcement of a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) with Glencore International AG, a diversified resource company.The JDA is designed to expedite the commercialization of Gelion’s advanced battery technologies. Under this agreement, both companies will collaborate to evaluate the feasibility of Gelion’s battery solutions for Glencore’s stationary and mobile applications.This collaboration will be followed by a pilot testing program aimed at validating identified opportunities.Further, the agreement includes a comprehensive review of the supply chain for materials essential to the production of Gelion’s batteries, with an eye towards leveraging Glencore’s strategic supply capabilities.John Wood, CEO of Gelion, remarked, “This JDA allows us to explore the potential of introducing our next-generation battery technologies to the global mining sector alongside Glencore. The goal is to combine Glencore’s expertise in operational applications and raw material supply with Gelion’s innovative battery technologies, to assess their performance in mining applications.”Additionally, Gelion intends to investigate potential synergies in lithium-ion battery recycling with Glencore, utilizing the IP recycling patent portfolio it acquired from Johnson Matthey in 2023.At the time of reporting, Gelion’s shares were trading at 23 pence, reflecting a 24.32% increase.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com