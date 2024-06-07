Genentech, a subsidiary of Roche Holding AG (RHHBY), announced new five-year data on Friday confirming the benefits of Evrysdi for children with Type 1 spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). The results showed that these children were able to sit, stand, and walk.SMA is a progressive neuromuscular disease that impacts the functioning of nerve cells, affecting a patient’s ability to walk, eat, or breathe.By the conclusion of the Firefish study, 91% of children treated with Evrysdi were alive, 81% were alive without permanent ventilation, and the majority could sit without support for at least 30 seconds, according to the company. Additionally, 96% of patients could swallow, and 80% could feed themselves without the assistance of a feeding tube after five years.Currently, Genentech’s stock is trading at $33.92, marking an increase of 1.31% on the OTC Markets.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com