Genmab A/S (GMAB) and BioNTech SE (BNTX) have released preliminary data from an ongoing Phase 2 trial evaluating the combination of acasunlimab and pembrolizumab, administered every six weeks. These findings indicate a potentially significant impact on patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.The study is assessing acasunlimab (DuoBody-PD-L1x4-1BB), also referred to as GEN1046/BNT311, both as a standalone treatment and in conjunction with pembrolizumab. The patient cohort comprises individuals with PD-L1-positive metastatic non-small cell lung cancer who experienced disease progression after one or more lines of anti-PD(L)1 treatment.The trial results revealed a 12-month overall survival rate of 69%, with a median overall survival of 17.5 months, and a 30% overall response rate at the data cut-off point for those receiving the combinational treatment. The adverse event profile was consistent with what is expected for the individual drugs, with treatment-related adverse events predominantly being grade 1 and 2.