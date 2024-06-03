Genmab A/S (GMAB) announced on Monday that its investigational drug Tisotumab Vedotin has shown promising antitumor activity in Phase 2 trials for patients with recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).In the clinical trial, 32.5% of participants achieved a confirmed objective response rate. Notably, one patient exhibited a complete response, while 12 patients showed partial responses. The median duration of response was 5.6 months, with a median time to response of 1.4 months.Despite these positive results, several participants experienced adverse events related to ocular complications, peripheral neuropathy, and bleeding.Currently, Genmab’s stock is trading at $28.64, reflecting a 1.56% increase on the Nasdaq.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com