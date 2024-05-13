On Monday, Genprex, Inc. (GNPX) officially announced that board member Jose Moreno Toscano has been appointed as the non-executive chairman of the Board. The decision was made following the unfortunate passing of the company’s co-founder and former Chairman, Rodney Varner.Toscano had been holding the position of chief executive officer at LFB USA Inc., which is the US subsidiary of LFB Group, since April 2018. His appointment coincides with the recent assignment of Ryan Confer as President and CEO of Genprex.Ahead of Monday’s market opening on the Nasdaq, the shares traded at $2.39, marking an increase of 3.02%.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com