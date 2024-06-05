On Wednesday, GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) announced the appointment of Mark Suchinski as their new Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective July 8, 2024.George Zoley, Executive Chairman of GEO, expressed confidence in Suchinski’s abilities: “Mark Suchinski has extensive experience in corporate finance, capital markets, financial reporting, and business management, having held multiple leadership positions throughout his career. He also brings unique skills and knowledge in manufacturing and supply chain management to our company.”Prior to joining GEO, Suchinski served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Spirit AeroSystems.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com