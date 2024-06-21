The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) announced it will end its contract with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for the operation of the 2,600-bed Lawton Correctional and Rehabilitation Facility, as the current contract is set to expire on June 30, 2024. GEO has proposed an extension of up to three additional months under revised terms.After a thorough evaluation of current funding and resources against service requirements, GEO has concluded it cannot continue to manage the Lawton facility without modifications to the financial and operational conditions.To enable a smooth transition, GEO has proposed a three-month interim agreement starting July 1, 2024, to facilitate the orderly relocation of inmates if a new agreement on funding and contract terms cannot be reached.GEO also stated that the termination of the Lawton Correctional and Rehabilitation Facility contract will not significantly impact its financial outlook.Moreover, due to significant damage to the infrastructure and equipment at the 1,940-bed Great Plains Correctional Facility, GEO has issued a default notice to the State of Oklahoma. Operated and maintained by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections under a lease agreement, the facility requires repairs estimated at $3 million, with a 30-day cure period stipulated in the notice for the State of Oklahoma to complete the necessary repairs.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com