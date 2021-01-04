Georgia’s special Senate runoffs are critical for control of the Senate. A dual Democratic win would boost markets in expectation of more stimulus. Markets may be disappointed if Republican Senator Perdue scores an early win. Counting the votes may be protracted in the likely case of close contests. The 2020 elections are not over – no, […] The post Georgia Elections Preview: Markets geared for a special moment, three scenarios appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story