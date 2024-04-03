The latest data on the German 10-Year Bund auction reveals a slight uptick in yield, reaching 2.38%. This marks a modest increase from the previous recorded value of 2.3%. The updated information, released on April 3, 2024, highlights the evolving landscape of the German bond market. Investors and analysts will be closely monitoring how this adjustment in yield may reflect broader economic trends and market sentiment in Germany and the Eurozone as a whole.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com